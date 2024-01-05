Udhay to become Stalin's deputy after Youth Wing conference: Reports

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and DMK supremo has already indicated on several occasions that his son and Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin will take his stead in future. The writing was on the wall with the actor-turned-politician's steady elevation from DMK's youth wing chief to a cabinet minister.

In this context, a Maalaimalar report has suggested that Udhayanidhi Stalin would be elevated as the Deputy CM shortly after the party's Youth Wing conference scheduled to be held in AIADMK stronghold Salem later this month.

The ministers and party cadres giving precedence to Udhay after CM Stalin, and him meeting the PM without the presence of MPs speaks volumes about his significance and hints that the opportune time for elevation is near, according to the report.

The report opines that Udhayanidhi Stalin will take lead in the Parliamentary election campaign in all the 40 seats (including Puducherry).

With his elevation on cards, there is mutterings of the possibility of another cabinet reshuffle among ministers, the report says.