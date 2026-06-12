Udhay questions CM Vijay's silence on Mekedatu issue

CHENNAI: Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi on Friday criticised Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, accusing him of taking credit for achievements of the previous DMK government while failing to raise key issues concerning Tamil Nadu during the NITI Aayog meeting in New Delhi.
In a statement, Udhayanidhi said the Chief Minister had campaigned during the Assembly election by portraying Tamil Nadu as a State burdened by debt and alleging that it had been pushed into an economic crisis.
However, during the NITI Aayog meeting, Vijay highlighted Tamil Nadu's achievements in areas such as economic growth, women's welfare and the progress of self-help groups.
"He spoke about the State's economy, welfare measures for women and the growth of self-help groups. Were these achievements created within one month of the TVK government, or are they the result of the five-year tenure of the DMK government?" Udhayanidhi asked.
Without naming the Chief Minister directly, Udhayanidhi alleged that the Mekedatu issue was not raised at the NITI Aayog meeting in New Delhi. He further questioned the stance of the ruling party's new ally in Karnataka on the proposed project.
Terming the TVK administration a 'sofa model government', Udhayanidhi alleged that the ruling dispensation was merely affixing its label to achievements created by the previous DMK government.
He further claimed that the TVK's electoral victory had been built on misinformation and false allegations. "A victory achieved through untruths and baseless allegations will not last. Truth will ultimately prevail," he said.