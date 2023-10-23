Udhay praises Mariyappan Thangavelu for winning silver in Men's High Jump T63 at Asian Para Games

CHENNAI: Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin on Monday congratulated Tamil Nadu athlete Mariyappan Thangavelu for winning silver in Men's High Jump T63 in the ongoing 4th Asian Para Games 2022 at Hangzhou on Monday.

He took to his official X handle and wrote, "My heartiest congratulations to our Tamil Nadu athlete Thambi Mariyappan Thangavelu for winning a silver medal in the Men's high jump event in #AsianParaGames2022. It is heartening to note that in this category, the Indian players have won all the three medals - gold, silver, and bronze. Congratulations to our athletes for winning medals."

While Mariyappan Thangavelu clinched silver in the event, Shailesh Kumar and Ram Singh Padhiyar clinched gold and bronze medals. Shailesh touched 1.82m to claim the gold medal by besting his national compatriot and Asian record holder in Men's High Jump-T42 Mariyappan by 0.2m. He settled for silver with his season-best attempt of 1.80m, while, Ram Singh finished at the third spot with an attempt of 1.78m.

