Udhay musters allies’ support for NEET abolition signature campaign

CHENNAI: State Sports Minister cum DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin on Friday mustered the support of his allies for the signature campaign launched by his party to get NEET abolished.

Accompanied by his youth wing functionaries, Udhayanidhi on Friday visited the State Congress headquarters Sathyamurthy Bhavan where he collected the signatures of Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K S Alagiri, Congress legislature party leader K Selvaperunthagai and State minorities commission head Peter Aphonse.

Talking to media persons after collecting the signatures of the alliance leaders, Udhayanidhi said that the abolition of NEET was not a personal problem, but a problem of the people, mainly the youths. Adding that he would meet all the leaders of the INDIA bloc in the state in this regard, the Minister said that the signatures (collected on postcards) would be presented to Chief Minister M K Stalin at the youth wing zonal conference to be held at Salem in December and from there, the signatures would be sent to the President.

Exuding confidence that the signature campaign started by Udhayanidhi Stalin was a people's movement and it would win, K S Alagiri told media persons at the Bhavan that the even worst dictators and military junta heads have been obliterated by the people's movement.

A situation would arise in Tamil Nadu that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would roll back NEET the same way he did away with the three farm laws, Alagiri said that the State Congress would appreciate him for the initiative taken to abolish NEET.

Raids are dictatorial: Alagiri

Reacting to a specific query on the raids at Opposition leaders' places, Alagiri said that development works are progressing in all states from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, but the raids happen only in Opposition-ruled states.

"He (Modi) is only adopting the strategy of Hitler and Mussolini. If the raids had happened in BJP-ruled states, it could have been welcomed. But they didn't," he added, criticising the Central agencies for sparing BJP's erstwhile ally AIADMK.