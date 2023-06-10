Udhay inaugurates 'Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus' at 1.20 crore

CHENNAI: Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin inaugurated the 'Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus' in Anna Square on Saturday, at an estimated cost of Rs 1.20 crore.

"Several projects are expected to be kick-started for the benefit of the public as part of former chief minister M Karunanidhi’s birth centenary celebration", the minister said.

As many as 200 buses with 1,200 trips are operated by MTC in the bus terminus, and at least 25,000 passengers travel daily. Earlier, the bus terminus functioned without shelter, and now it has modernized. A total cost of Rs 1.20 crore has been spent with the central Chennai MP fund.

“The bus terminus has been built with various facilities for the public including a breastfeeding room. Also, Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) toilet would be set up at a cost of 36 lakh. The civic body will construct a room with an air-conditioned facility at an estimated cost of Rs 10 lakh soon. We ensure that people benefit through various projects that are likely to be inaugurated as part of the Kalaignar's birth centenary celebration,” said Udhayanidhi.

Central Chennai MP Dayanidhi Maran, Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Minister PK Sekar Babu, Health Minister Ma Subramanian, Chennai Mayor R Priya, Deputy Mayor M Magesh Kumar, Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner J Radhakrishnan, and other senior officials made their presence in the inauguration event.