Udhay gives Rs 5 lakh solatium to 22 victims’ kin

MADURAI: Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Monday handed over a solatium of Rs 5 lakh to each of the 22 families of victims, who lost their lives in the floods that engulfed Thoothukudi following heavy rainfall on December 17 and 18. Moreover, a compensation of Rs 10, 000 to each of the 16 families, who lost their houses, were provided.

Talking to reporters in Thoothukudi, Udhayanidhi said almost 31 deaths were reported in the districts and as per the directive of Chief Minister MK Stalin, who announced enhanced solatium of Rs 5 lakh, 22 families of the victims were given the solatium in the first phase in the presence of Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, Thoothukudi MP and Collector G Lakshmipathy. Among 4,883 victims, who lost their houses in the flood, compensation of Rs 10,000 was given to each of the 16 families in the first phase.

Further, the Minister said inspections in flood-affected areas are still on. Moreover, traders, who suffered a catastrophic loss from the flood, in Eral near Srivaikuntam, placed several demands seeking adequate compensation. Several Ministers, IAS officers and other high-level officials from various departments were continuously conducting field inspections to assess the flood damage. Since restoration works were being carried out effectively, normalcy is returning to Thoothukudi and the situation today is better than it was three days ago. Except for three relief camps, where some people are staying, many returned to their houses. Almost 98 per cent of electricity supply has been restored and it might take three days to complete the restoration.

In response to the Chief Minister’s demand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi telephoned the CM on Sunday and told him that required assistance would be offered for the flood-hit people. The state is hoping to get the aid soon from the Centre.

Social Welfare Minister P Geetha Jeevan, Fisheries Minister Anitha R Radhakrishnan, Minister for Handlooms and Textiles R Gandhi, Commercial Taxes and Registration Minister P Moorthy and officials were present, sources said.

In Tirunelveli district, solatium of Rs 5 lakh was given to each of 11 families among the 16 victims in the first phase. Five families among 1,064 families, who lost their houses, were given compensation initially. Besides, Udhayanidhi gave compensation for loss of cattle, goats/sheep and poultry birds to five victims.