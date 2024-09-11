Udhay defamation suit: Ex-speaker appears in HC for cross-examination

CHENNAI: Former deputy Speaker of Tamil Nadu Assembly Pollachi V Jayaraman appeared before the master court for the cross-examination proceedings in the defamation suit he filed against Youth Welfare and Sports Development minister Udhayanidhi Stalin.

On Tuesday, Jayaraman appeared before the master court within the Madras High Court complex. Senior counsel NR Elango representing Udhayanidhi Stalin conducted the cross-examination regarding the defamation case. Since the cross-examination was not completed the matter was posted to September 24 for continuation.

Jayaraman moved a defamation suit against Udhayanidhi alleging that during the 2021 Assembly election campaigning, he made a statement linking him with the Pollachi serial sexual assault and blackmailing case.

The suit also impleaded Kalaignar TV as one of the defendants as the channel telecasted the speech. Jayaraman also sought Udhayanidhi to pay Rs 1 crore for the damages made out of his allegation.