Begin typing your search...

Udhay dealing with concepts beyond comprehension: Annamalai

Hinduism or Sanatana Dharma is a way of life. Religion, by its very nature, will have doctrines. Sanatana Dharma doesn’t have doctrines. It’s free.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|5 Sep 2023 9:10 PM GMT
Udhay dealing with concepts beyond comprehension: Annamalai
X

K Annamalai

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

CHENNAI: BJP state president K Annamalai on Tuesday reiterated that Hinduism or Sanatana Dharma is a way of life.

Recalling the words of Swami Vivekananda, the saffron party leader said, “Hinduism or Sanatana Dharma is a way of life. Religion, by its very nature, will have doctrines. Sanatana Dharma doesn’t have doctrines. It’s free. It flows like water.

It doesn’t tell how to pray to God and when to pray to God. When some organised sections called themselves a religion, Sanatana Dharma had to call itself a religion.”

“When there is only Ramasamy in the world, it’s easy. When there are two Ramasamies, then the initial is needed to differentiate. Sanatana Dharma predates the concept of any religion.

Dharma is eternal. There is no hierarchy here and all are equal. This Dharma sees everyone as a God. That’s why it’s timeless and doesn’t see any religion as a threat and accommodates all different beliefs within it,” he said.

Further, Annamalai said that the DMK dimwits often dwell on matters that are beyond their level of comprehension. “It’s unfortunate that the DMK are not very intellectual, they don’t understand Sanatana Dharma.

The more they speak like this they are only making their ignorance felt across the country,” he added.

TamilnaduSanatana DharmaUdhaya Nidhi StalinK AnnamalaiBJPDMKHinduismSwami VivekanandaComprehensation
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X