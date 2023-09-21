Udhay dares Udhayakumar to sign up in anti-NEET drive

MADURAI: Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Udhayanidhi Stalin challenged AIADMK MLA and former minister RB Udhayakumar to sign up in the massive anti-NEET campaign scheduled to be organised by the DMK in a week.

On Wednesday, after distributing debit cards to women beneficiaries of Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai Thittam in Madurai, the Minister appealed to all sections to join the campaign to abolish the NEET, which has claimed 21 lives in the last seven years.

Countering Udhayakumar’s criticism, Udhayanidhi challenged him to reveal the secret behind the AIIMS project, for which foundation was laid in 2019 and still remains a non-starter.

Unlike AIADMK, which tows the line of BJP-led Centre in NEET, the DMK is holding a series of protests to abolish NEET in the interest of students. Moreover, anti-NEET resolutions were passed twice in the Assembly, he added.

On the recent spat between the AIADMK and BJP, the Minister said the AIADMK was scared of the saffron party, as it could not even boldly declare severing its alliance with the BJP. Its senior leader D Jayakumar was cautious in his speech ruling out his party’s alliance with the BJP for the time being, and the AIADMK general secretary not uttering a word on it. Similarly, eight former ministers, who’re facing ED action, also remained silent, he added.

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his comments, he said the BJP was a poisonous snake, which hides in a garbage bin -AIADMK. Therefore, the AIADMK should be chased away to destroy the BJP. He further said that the DMK was formed only to eradicate Sanatana Dharma and would continue in its struggle until it’s eradicated.

Unlike PM Modi favouring a single man and his friend Adani, the entire people of Tamil Nadu belonged to the DMK family. So, Udhayanidhi appealed to the cadre to work for the victory of the DMK-led combine in ensuing Lok Sabha polls.