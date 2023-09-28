Udhay calls AIADMK-BJP break-up a comedy show

COIMBATORE: Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin on Wednesday termed the break-up of AIADMK- BJP alliance as a show of comedy and scenes will change in another three months.

Addressing reporters in Salem, Udhayanidhi said just a phone call from Home Minister Amit Shah or Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be sufficient for the AIADMK to renew their alliance.

“This is not the first time both the parties are fighting. As there are several Enforcement Directorate (ED) cases against AIADMK ex-ministers, they will fall in line with just a phone call from Delhi,” he said adding, “However, the DMK will never get cowed down by such threats from the BJP. The DMK alliance is based on principles and it will continue. But, the BJP knows the history of AIADMK as J Jayalalithaa has been the only serving chief minister in the country to be convicted for corruption.”

Stating that the senior leaders of both the parties were asked not to criticise each other after the break-up, Udhayanidhi said, people cannot be betrayed by BJP and AIADMK. “Even when there are direct flights to Delhi, two AIADMK ex-ministers took a flight to Delhi from Cochin, while two others from Bengaluru to keep their plans of meeting BJP leaders under wraps,” he said.

On the ED raids in BJP office in Chennai, Udhayanidhi said it was just eyewash and the investigative agency left the spot on receiving a phone call. “As the CAG report has exposed Rs 7.5 lakh crores scam towards implementation of various projects by the central government, the BJP is involved in false campaigns to divert the attention of people. But, the BJP will never form a government again,” he said. On Cauvery issue, the Minister said the DMK would never give up the rights of Tamil Nadu, unlike the AIADMK. Under Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai (KMUT) Scheme, Udhayanidhi said almost 80 per cent of applicants have received Rs 1,000 and those left out were given a time span of 25 days to apply for consideration.