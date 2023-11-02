Udhagamandalam, Coonoor rly stations to get a makeover

COIMBATORE: The Udhagamandalam and Coonoor railway stations in the Nilgiris are set to undergo remarkable transformation under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme at a total cost outlay of Rs 13.7 crore.

The Udhagamandalam railway station will be redeveloped at a cost of Rs 7 crore and Coonoor railway station at a cost of Rs 6.7 crore.

“The upgradation plan also focuses on catering to the needs of all including differently abled passengers. To promote inclusivity, facilities like ramps with handrails to platforms, toilets, booking counters, provision of lifts and low height water taps will be provided,” said a railway official.

Other amenities including wider vehicle lanes, separate pedestrian pathways, landscaping, energy saving LED lightings, passenger information system, train and coach indication boards will be provided in the stations.

The redevelopment works in both the stations are to be carried out without affecting the heritage value of the buildings. The Udhagamandalam and Coonoor railway stations are part of the Nilgiri Mountain Railway, which is a Unesco heritage site.

“The existing structures will not be disturbed but will only be renovated. Construction of a compound wall has already been taken up adjoining the Udhagamandalam railway station. Such redevelopment works will enhance the visual appeal of these stations. The new provisions will also enhance the travel experience of passengers and thereby contribute to the growth of tourism in the Nilgiris,” the official added.