Udhagamandalam, Coonoor railway stations to be redeveloped keeping heritage intact

COIMBATORE: The Salem Division of Southern Railways has declared to carry out development works at Udhagamandalam and Coonoor railway stations without disturbing their heritage value.

“Both the railway stations are re-developed under the Amrit Bharat Scheme without disturbing their heritage aspects. These areas are not wetlands as presumed by some people. It would not be possible for the erstwhile railway engineers to construct NMR on wetlands. The fact that they are not wetlands has been proved in revenue records and as well as by the district administration,” said a statement by railways on Tuesday.

The Udhagamandalam and Coonoor railway stations are part of the Nilgiri Mountain Railway, which is a UNESCO World Heritage site. “The works being carried out now in the railway station adjoining the Udhagamandalam railway station pertain to construction of a compound wall to protect the existing railway structures. Spaces inside the heritage assets shall be kept in continued, compatible, adaptive reuse and not converted into inactive spaces.”

Nevertheless, these are functional railway stations. “So, better and modern amenities have to be provided to enhance the travel experience of tourists. Udhagamandalam and Coonoor railway stations, after redevelopment, will have a pleasing and soothing ambience, with modern amenities for passengers.”

On the development front, improvements are being made to the circulating area by landscaping, widening of lanes to ease congestion, separate pathways to be provided, and better parking facilities. Renovation and strengthening of the façade and elevation in the main entrance, which has been in a dilapidated condition, is under way. Also, water supply, sanitation, and drainage facilities are improved.