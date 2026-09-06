Udangudi Unit-1 begins operation after 72-hour trial

The Rs 13,076-crore project at Udangudi comprises two units of 660 MW each. Unit-1 initially commenced power generation on March 13, 2026, generating between 300 MW and 400 MW daily during preliminary operational testing.

Following instructions from Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay to expedite commissioning at full commercial capacity, officials conducted a series of test runs to establish the plant's operational stability at its rated output.

As part of the mandatory commercial operation declaration process, a continuous full-load trial run was conducted from 4.16 pm on September 2 to 4.15 pm on September 5. Throughout the 72-hour run, the unit consistently sustained generation at its full 660 MW capacity, prompting TNEB to officially declare commercial operations on Saturday.