Udangudi power project cost rises by Rs 1,495 crore

The Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC) has admitted a petition filed jointly by Tamil Nadu Power Generation Corporation Ltd (TNPGCL) and TNPDCL, seeking approval for a capital investment plan of Rs 13,544.07 crore for the first stage of the project in Thoothukudi.

Through a daily order dated October 27, TNERC directed that the petition be hosted on its website to invite objections and suggestions from stakeholders till November 13. According to the petition, the revised cost estimate has been placed before the TNPGCL board for consideration and approval.