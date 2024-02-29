Tyre recyclers directed to register under EPR

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) has directed the tyre manufacturers and waste tyre recycles to register under Extended Producers Responsibility (EPR) to avoid burning of tyres.

A TNPCB release said that in compliance with 'Hazardous and Other Waste (Management and Transboundary Movement) Amendment Rules, 2022', an online EPR Waste Tyre Portal - (https://eprtyrescpcb.in/) has been developed by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) where the producers, recyclers and retreaders of waste tyres are required to be registered under the portal.

"They are also prohibited from carrying out any business without registration in the EPR portal provided. Unregistered producers, recyclers and any entity which indulges or abets the violation of provisions of this Schedule are liable to pay environmental compensation under the said rules," the release added.

The pollution control board directed all the entities coming under producers of tyres and recyclers of waste tyres to register on the portal. Public is requested to inform TNPCB if they witness illegal handling of waste tyres, illegal recycling and retreading operations of waste tyres in their neighbourhood.