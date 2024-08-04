Tyre company employee killed in collision on Chennai-Tirupati NH in Tiruvallur

CHENNAI: An employee of a private company was killed after a car collided with his motorcycle near Ramanjeri in Tiruvallur district, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

The deceased, identified as Mohankumar (26), son of Shanmugam from Kanchipadi village, worked at a private two-wheeler tyre manufacturing factory in Tiruvallur.

While Mohankumar was returning home on his motorcycle via the Chennai-Tirupati National Highway, a car coming from the opposite side collided with his vehicle near the Ramanjeri road bend, close to Kanakammachatram. In the collision, Mohankumar sustained head injuries and died on the spot.

On information, the Kanakammachatram police recovered his body and sent it to the Tiruttani Government Hospital for a post-mortem exam.

Police have registered a case and are investigating.