Typing skills to be part of new syllabus in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has introduced a new syllabus and rules for certificate courses in computer on office automation, which is mandatory for several state competitive exams.

A decision was taken in this regard in the Human Resources Management Department’s recent meeting, which was also attended by the Higher Education Department’s top officials.

A Government Order (GO) issued by the Higher Education Department Secretary K Gopal said that in the meeting, the decision was taken to include touch typing skills in the syllabus of the certificate course in computer and office automation and to dispense with the requirement of junior and higher grade typing as pre-requisite qualification for appearing to the course. According to the new regulations and rules issued by the Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE), the theory test on computer and office automation tools, (Paper-I) which will have a time duration of 60 minutes, will carry 50 marks. Similarly, the typing touch and speed skill test — 30 words per minute — (Paper-II), which has ten minutes duration, will also carry 50 marks.

Likewise, according to the competitive tests, the Tamil typing touch and speed skill test, — 30 words per minute — (Paper-III) will also carry 50 marks. Paper IV will have practical tests on computer and office automation, which have a duration of 60 minutes and will carry 50 marks.

The examinations will be conducted through a web application with digital evaluation modules for Paper I to Paper III and onscreen digital evaluation will be done for Paper IV.