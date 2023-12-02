Typewriting, shorthand exam to be held in Feb 2024

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE), a wing of the State Higher Education Department, has issued a notification that the technical exams including typewriting, shorthand and accountancy will be held from the second week of February 2024.

Exams for shorthand Tamil high-speed will begin on February 10 and for English high-speed will be held on the next day (February 11). For shorthand Tamil junior and senior, exam will be held on February 17.

The next day will be for junior, intermediate and senior shorthand exams. For accountancy, exams will be on February 19. Typewriting exams in English and Tamil for both juniors and seniors will be held from February 24-26.

L Senthil, president, TN Typewriting and Computer Institute Association, said, “Around 1.5 lakh candidates appear for typewriting exams (both Tamil and English) every year. For shorthand exams, it’s 10,000 candidates only.”