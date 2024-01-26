Typewriting course renewed after 15 yrs

CHENNAI: After more than one-and-a-half decades, the syllabus for typewriting and shorthand have been changed as the existing curriculum was totally outdated.

The Directorate of Technical Examination (DOTE) has worked on updation of the syllabus as the course content was not up to the requirements of present day. The wing of the Higher Education Department, DOTE, has released the draft syllabus for typewriting and shorthand.

A senior official from DOTE told DT Next that now students should have minimum qualification of Class VII to appear for pre-junior typewriting (both English and Tamil), as per the new typewriting syllabus. “The old syllabus has allowed the students to appear for pre-junior sixth standard”, he said. Now students could not appear directly for junior grade or senior grade bypassing pre-junior grade in both typewriting and shorthand, the official said. “From now onwards the pre-junior typewriting students will not have second paper,” the official added. Old version of government orders, professional letters and business letters found in the existing syllabus in typewriting exam paper II have been removed, according to the official. “We have replaced them with legal proceedings, resume and official letters in second paper for typewriting senior grade exam. The students could select any one of these”. The official said that 200 words are additionally included in the senior grade typewriting exam paper I, which tests the speed of the candidates.

The official said questions from pitman shorthand rules will be introduced for lower grade candidates and this would be helpful if they appear for intermediate and higher grade exams in shorthand exams.