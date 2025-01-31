Two youths held for smuggling pills via courier in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore city police arrested two youths on Friday for smuggling sedative pills from Mumbai through courier service.

Police identified the accused as Niranjan (24), from Kasthuri Naickenpalayam near Vadavalli, and Faizal Rahman (30), from GM Nagar in Ukkadam. During a vehicle check, a police team from Ukkadam station picked up the duo on suspicion.

Inquiries revealed that they had 100 sedative pills to be sold illegally among college students and youth. They bought the tablets for a price ranging from Rs 30 to Rs 50 and smuggled them to Coimbatore by courier to sell them for up to Rs 500 per pill in the black market.

Police said both Niranjan and Faizal Rahman had earlier been arrested for the same offence. However, they had taken to the crime again to make some quick buck. Further inquiry is on to find out if anyone else was involved in the offence.