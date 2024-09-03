Begin typing your search...

    Two youth killed as two bikes collide head-on in Thanjavur

    Both bikes collided heaat Kottakudi village, they had a head on collision in which Arun Kumar and Sharon died on the spot while Aravindan sustained severe injuries.

    ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|3 Sep 2024 2:01 AM GMT
    Two youth killed as two bikes collide head-on in Thanjavur
    Representative Image 

    TIRUCHY: Two youth died on the spot after two bikes had a head on collision in Thanjavur on Sunday late hours.

    It is said, Aravindan (27), a resident of Pallathur village near Pattukkottai was proceeding to Pattukkottai on his two-wheeler while Arun Kumar (25) of Thambankudisai in Thanjavur along with his friend Sharon (20) was going to Azhagiyanayakipuram.

    Both bikes collided heaat Kottakudi village, they had a head on collision in which Arun Kumar and Sharon died on the spot while Aravindan sustained severe injuries.

    Police sent both the bodies to Pattukkottai GH for post-mortem and registered a case.

    Thanjavurbike collisionroad accident
    DTNEXT Bureau

