Two youth killed as two bikes collide head-on in Thanjavur

TIRUCHY: Two youth died on the spot after two bikes had a head on collision in Thanjavur on Sunday late hours.

It is said, Aravindan (27), a resident of Pallathur village near Pattukkottai was proceeding to Pattukkottai on his two-wheeler while Arun Kumar (25) of Thambankudisai in Thanjavur along with his friend Sharon (20) was going to Azhagiyanayakipuram.

Both bikes collided heaat Kottakudi village, they had a head on collision in which Arun Kumar and Sharon died on the spot while Aravindan sustained severe injuries.

Police sent both the bodies to Pattukkottai GH for post-mortem and registered a case.