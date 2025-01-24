Two youth killed as car rams two-wheeler on Cauvery bridge in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: Two youths were mowed down by a car on the Cauvery Bridge in Tiruchy on Friday.

V Saranath (23), from Keezha Chithirai Veedhi in Srirangam, and his friend N Gokulnath (22), from Srirangam Satara Veedhi were travelling to Tiruchy from Srirangam.

When they were on the Cauvery Bridge, a car that was proceeding from Tiruchy to Srirangam hit their two-wheeler in which both the youths were thrown off the bike and sustained severe injuries.

The onlookers rescued the duo and rushed them to Tiruchy GH. However, the doctors declared them dead on arrival.

Tiruchy North Traffic Intelligent Police rushed to the spot and conducted an inquiry. The police also retrieved the bodies and sent them for the post-mortem examination. The police retrieved the CCTV footage from the spot and commenced an investigation.