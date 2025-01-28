Two youth killed as bikes collide head-on in Chengalpattu

CHENNAI: Two young boys died on the spot after their bikes collided head-on due to poor visibility caused by heavy fog in Maduranthakam, Chengalpattu district.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, Vasanth (25) from Zamin Endathur village and Jeevakumar (23) from Maduranthakam Vanniyar pettai were traveling on their two-wheelers when they were involved in a head-on collision.

The Maduranthakam police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.

In the early hours of Tuesday, heavy fog was observed in Maduranthakam, Melmaruvathur, Acharapakkam, and surrounding areas of Chengalpattu district.

Due to this, all vehicles on the Chennai-Tiruchy National Highway were forced to turn on their headlights to travel, even after 8.00 am.