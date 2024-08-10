Two youth found dead inside cottage at Kodaikanal; suffocation suspected

MADURAI: Two youth were found dead under mysterious circumstances in a room of a cottage located near Chinnapallam in Kodaikanal on Saturday.

The deceased victims were identified as R Jeyakannan (30) of Ragavendra Garden, Thiruvanaikoil, Tiruchy and his relative V Ananda Babu (34) of Kolathur, Chennai, a software engineer, sources said.

Two others who accompanied the deceased and stayed in the adjacent room, found the room shrouded in smoke. Kodaikanal Inspector of Police K Baskaran, after inspecting the spot, held inquiries.

It was found that Jeyakannan, who returned from abroad, and Ananda Babu, who stayed together in a room, cooked chicken and noodles on a charcoal stove.

They also kept the charcoal-flame stove inside the room, while going to bed, to withstand cold weather. Both slept under the influence of alcohol and it was suspected that they would have inhaled smoke and got suffocated.

Based on a complaint from Sivasankar, Thiruvanaikoil, who accompanied the victims, Kodaikanal police have filed a case under section 194 of BNSS, the Inspector said.