Two-year-old boy drowns in filled-up pit at Kadaya Thoppu near Tiruvaiyaru

TIRUCHY: A two-year-old boy drowned in a rainfed pit dug for the brick kiln in Thanjavur on Thursday.

Govindaraj (34), a resident of Aranmanaikurichi in Ariyalur along with his wife Mariammal, son Gopith (2) and five-month baby girl were residing along with Mariammal’s grandfather at Kadaya Thoppu near Tiruvaiyaru for the past few months.

On Thursday, Govindaraj and Mariammal’s grandfather Rangasamy went to harvest banana leaves while Mariammal along with the children stayed back at the house.

Against such a backdrop, on Wednesday late evening, the boy Gopith who was playing near the house of their neighbour Kaviyarasan went missing.

Mariammal along with her husband and grandfather searched in vain.

Meanwhile, on Thursday wee hours, Mariammal found the body of Gopith floating in a rainfed pit dug for the brick kiln owned by Kaviyarasan.

They passed on the information to the Maruvur police who retrieved the body and sent it to Tiruvaiyaru GH. Police registered a case against Kaviyarasan and investigations are on.