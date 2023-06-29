Two workers killed in building collapse in Ramanathapuram district

MADURAI: Two workers were killed in a building collapse at a construction site at Sethupathi Nagar in Ramanathapuram on Wednesday. The deceased victims have been identified as Soundarapandian (40) of Vannikudi village and Mathavan (57) of Colony Street, Achunthanvayal.

The victims succumbed to injuries on the spot after being trapped by debris, sources said. It occurred when those ill-fated victims were engaged in building a new house.

The victims’ fellow workers attempted to rescue them but their efforts went in vain. On being alerted, Kenikarai police rushed to the spot and held enquiries. Based on a complaint, a case was filed and the bodies of the victims were taken to Ramanathapuram Government Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.

