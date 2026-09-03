Two workers die of asphyxiation in Tiruchy

M Ganesan (25), a resident from Kumbakonam, and Mukesh Kumar (26) from Bihar, were cleaning the septic tank of a house belonging to S Devanathan at Annai Nagar in Vadugarpettai on Wednesday evening.

When he got down into the 12-feet deep tank and started clearing the waste, Mukesh fell down unconscious. Seeing him falling, Ganesh climbed down into the tank to rescue him but he too fell down unconscious.