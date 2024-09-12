Two women suffocate to death in fire after fridge explosion at Madurai hostel

MADURAI: Two women died of suffocation after thick smoke emanated following a refrigerator explosion in a private hostel at Katrapalayam, located in the heart of Madurai city, on Thursday morning.

Three other inmates including one with serious burns were rushed to a private hospital near Periyar bus stand.

The incident occurred at around 4.30 am when the hostel inmates were asleep, sources said.

The deceased victims have been identified as Parimala (56) of Kurangani, Eral taluk, Thoothukudi district and Saranya (27) of Perilovanpatti, Ettayapuram taluk, Thoothukudi.

Pushpa (58), hostel warden and resident of Thandalkaranpatti, Palanganatham, suffered 45 per cent burns to her body and is under treatment in a high-dependency unit of the private hospital.

However, two other victims including Janani (17) and Kani (62) of Katrapalayam, were out of danger, sources said.

Meanwhile, it was learnt that the Corporation authorities had already issued a notice to the building owner on October 13 last year with instruction to demolish the building as it was on the brink of collapse.

Collector M S Sangeetha, after inspecting the spot, said the building owner is being inquired to check whether the hostel building is licensed or currently in effect.

Commissioner of Police, Madurai City, J Loganathan, after enquiring, said 22 inmates were safely evacuated from the fire-ravaged hostel to a shelter.

PTR Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, Minister of Information and Technology, Commissioner of Police K S Narenthiran Nayar, Commissioner of Corporation C Dinesh Kumar, and Sellur K Raju, Madurai West MLA met the survivors.

In a swift response to a fire call received at 4.57 am, 20 brigades rushed to the spot and managed to douse the flame in about 15 minutes, N Suresh Kannan, Assistant District Fire Officer, said.

Based on a complaint, Thideer Nagar police filed a case and arrested Inba (60), the building owner, sources said.