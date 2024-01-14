Two women pilgrims killed, 23 injured as two vans collide in Ramnad

RAMANATHAPURAM: Two women pilgrims from Madhya Pradesh were killed and 23 others injured in a head-on collision between two vans at Thavukadu near Madurai-Dhanushkodi National Highway in this district on Saturday.

Police said the deceased were identified as R Nathanbai (70), hailing from Dhar district, and M Manubai (42) of Ujjain district in Madhya Pradesh. The occupants of the van were going to Rameswaram from Dhanushkodi. The accident occurred when the driver of the van attempted to overtake a bus.

The van collided with another van coming in the opposite direction. Twenty-five persons travelling in both vans were injured in the collision. Police and personnel from the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services Department rushed to the spot and rescued the injured from both vans.

En route to the hospital, Nathanbai and Manubai succumbed to their injuries, while 23 others, including 10 women were admitted to Government Headquarters Hospital here. Dhanushkodi police have registered a case and are investigating.