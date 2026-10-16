Two women killed in rain-related incidents in Coimbatore, Tirupur

COIMBATORE: Two women were killed in separate rain-related incidents in Coimbatore and Tirupur districts as heavy rain accompanied by strong winds battered several areas.
Bagyalakshmi, 60, of Pollachi, died of suffocation after rainwater entered her house while she was asleep. She was alone at home and was reportedly unaware that water was flooding the house. “She continued sleeping as the water entered the house,” police said.
The Pollachi East police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.
In another tragedy, Mariyal, 53, wife of Perumal, 60, of Rettipalayam near Kangeyam in Tirupur district, died after a tamarind tree fell on her on Thursday night.
She had gone out to buy milk near the Rettipalayam bus stop when heavy rain began. Seeking shelter, she stood under a tamarind tree, a branch of which fell and trapped her beneath it. Hearing her cries, local residents rushed to her rescue and took her to the Kangeyam Government Hospital. However, she died on the way.
Meanwhile, two people trapped in a car in the swollen Ranganathapuram stream near Eachanari in Coimbatore were rescued safely by emergency personnel.
In the Nilgiris, continuous rain and strong winds led to tree falls and disrupted traffic at several places in Coonoor and its surrounding areas.
A huge tree fell across the Coonoor–Mettupalayam National Highway near Periya Kurumbadi, obstructing traffic and damaging an electric pole.
Personnel from the Coonoor Fire and Rescue Services cleared the tree and restored traffic. In a separate incident, a tree fell across the Adderly Road, disrupting vehicular movement. Fire and rescue personnel removed the tree and cleared the road.