Two women killed in rain-related incidents in Coimbatore, Tirupur

Bagyalakshmi, 60, of Pollachi, died of suffocation after rainwater entered her house while she was asleep. She was alone at home and was reportedly unaware that water was flooding the house. “She continued sleeping as the water entered the house,” police said.

The Pollachi East police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.

In another tragedy, Mariyal, 53, wife of Perumal, 60, of Rettipalayam near Kangeyam in Tirupur district, died after a tamarind tree fell on her on Thursday night.