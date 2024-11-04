Two women cops killed in road accident near Melmaruvathur

CHENNAI: Two women police officers died when a car struck their motorcycle near Melmaruvathur, Chengalpattu on Monday.

According to a Thanthi TV report, the incident occured when the women officers were reportedly involved in a mission to apprehend a suspect in Maduranthakam.

The deceased were identified as sub-inspector Jayasree, who died on the spot and officer Nithya, who sustained serious injuries.

Nithya was admitted at the hospital in Chengalpattu, but later succumbed to her injuries.

Melmaruvathur police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.