Two women arrested for stealing six-month-old girl in Madurai

MADURAI: Two women were arrested in Madurai on Thursday after being charged with stealing a six-month-old girl. The accused have been identified as Maheswari (31) of Irumbadi and Senthamarai (42) of Mela Panangadi, Madurai, sources said. Sundari (39) of Dohnavur, Nanguneri taluk of Tirunelveli, who begs for alms, was shocked to find her baby Sakthi Priya missing from a place along West Masi Street in Madurai in the early hours of April 24. Sundari approached Thideer Nagar police and sought help to trace her baby. The complainant Sundari raised suspicion about a woman, aged around 35, sleeping on footpath along with two other women. Around 3 am, on Wednesday, her baby was found missing and the stranger woman was not there, the complainant said. Inspector of Police S Mayil said the baby was rescued and handed over to her mother after arresting those two women, who tried to sell the infant illegally.