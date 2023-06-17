Two-wheeler parked in Vellore house gets fine e-challan in Chennai

VELLORE: A two-wheeler parked in Vellore was given an e-fine ticket from Chennai. The owner of the vehicle complained to the Vellore SP on Friday. S Suresh of Sainathapuram in Vellore had parked his two-wheeler in his house over the last three days. However, on Friday morning he received a message on his mobile phone stating that his vehicle had crossed the white line at a signal in Pondy Bazaar and hence was being fined Rs 500. Perplexed at this, he complained at the SP’s office. Interacting with the media, he said “My vehicle has remained in my house over the last three days and has not gone out of the house during this period. Hence I do not understand how the vehicle was fined in Chennai. He thus requested the police to investigate and find the truth.