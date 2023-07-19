Two walking on pavement mowed down by out of control car near Anaicut

VELLORE: Two persons were run over by a car near Anaicut in Vellore district in the early hours of Tuesday. Police identified the deceased as Rangasamy (55) of Kannigapuram and Aruamudhan (13) son of Dayalan of Oonai Pallathur near Anaicut. According to police they were mowed down by a car near Anaicut which went out of control.

The incident happened after Kumaravel (35) a car driver was driving three passengers back after taking them for a darshan at Angala Parameswari temple in Melmalayanur on Monday.

The car went out of control killing 2 bystanders when the car was returning back to Vellore in the early hours of Tuesday. On receipt of information Pallikonda police reached the spot, retrieved the bodies and sent them to the Vellore Government Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.

The police have registered a case and are investigating.