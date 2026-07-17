Two TVK ministers, officials asked to explain using personal passports on official foreign trips

CHENNAI: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has sought explanations from ministers and government officials from Tamil Nadu who allegedly used their personal passports while undertaking official foreign visits, cautioning that such a practice is contrary to the rules governing foreign trips undertaken by government representatives.
Sources said Ministers A Rajmohan and S Keerthana, and the officials concerned have been asked to immediately submit an explanation for the alleged breach of passport regulations.
According to officials, the MEA guidelines are clear that ministers and government functionaries travelling overseas on official assignments should use either diplomatic or official passports, depending on their eligibility. The use of personal passports for government-approved visits is considered a violation of these norms.
Officials said these passport categories is intended to ensure that travellers receive the appropriate privileges, documentation, and immigration treatment based on the nature of their visit. Diplomatic and official passports also facilitate government-to-government engagements and help establish the official status of the person during overseas assignments.
Officials said explanations from those concerned would be examined before any further decision is taken in accordance with the applicable rules.
According to officials, the MEA guidelines are clear that ministers and government functionaries travelling overseas on official assignments should use either diplomatic or official passports, depending on their eligibility. The use of personal passports for government-approved visits is considered a violation of these norms
India issues four categories of passports based on eligibility and the purpose of travel
Ordinary passport (blue): Issued to citizens who go as tourists, or for education or business
Official passport (white): Issued to government employees travelling abroad on official duty
Diplomatic passport (maroon): Meant for diplomats and senior government functionaries
Orange passport: Issued to workers who require Emigration Check Required (ECR) clearance