Two trains rescheduled on December 21; check details here

CHENNAI: Train No. 22160 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Mumbai CSMT Superfast Express scheduled to leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 1.15 pm on December 21 (Today) is rescheduled to leave at 6.30 pm due to late running of incoming rake (Late by 5 hrs 15 mins).

Train No.12615 Chennai Egmore – New Delhi Grand Trunk Express scheduled to leave Chennai Egmore at 5.40 pm on December 21 (Today) is rescheduled to leave Chennai Egmore at 11.30 pm due to late running of incoming rake (Late by 5 hours 50 mins), a Southern Railway release said.