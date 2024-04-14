Two tourists from Sivaganga killed in road accident in Kerala

CHENNAI: wo persons, including a girl from Tamil Nadu, died as their vehicle overturned near Vattakkannippara in Idukki district on Saturday. The deceased were identified as Rajeena (20) and Sana (7), hailing from Sivaganga in Tamil Nadu.

They were part of a 21-member tourist group from the neighbouring state and were traveling together in a traveller. “The incident occurred as the over-speeding traveller lost control and overturned on the high range road under Udumbanchola police station limit,” a police officer said.

“Four children were also there among the travellers and several people were injured in the mishap. Residents swiftly carried out rescue efforts and shifted all injured persons to nearby hospitals soon.”