Two tourists drown in Mangalam falls at Pachamalai; one escapes

TIRUCHY: Two tourists drowned in the Mangalam Falls near Top Sengattupatti on Pachamalai hills on Thursday evening and their bodies were retrieved on Friday. According to sources, a group of four tourists from Ooty went to Mangalam Falls, which has been closed by the forest department temporarily due to the poor flow of water. They had reportedly entered the falls and taken a bath. Suddenly, Nishanth (24), Thameem (23) and Sebastin (26) reportedly were caught in the deep waters. While Nishanth managed to swim to safety, Thamim and Sebastin drowned. On information, forest personnel from Thuraiyur range rushed to the spot and conducted an inquiry. On Friday morning Thammampatti police along with the fire and rescue personnel received the bodies of both Thameem and Sebastin and sent them to the Athoor GH. Further investigations are on.