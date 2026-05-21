Two TNEB officials suspended, retired director’s pension withheld amid green energy probe

Pending a formal inquiry into administrative interference and other charges, V. Kasi, Chief Finance Controller (Revenue), and P. Chandrasekaran, Chief Engineer (Non-Conventional Energy), have been placed under suspension. Additionally, all pension benefits of S. Mangalanathan, retired Director (Technical) of the Green Energy Corporation, have been temporarily withheld for his alleged involvement in the matter.

The actions follow a series of review meetings chaired by the Minister for Energy Resources and Law, R. Nirmal Kumar, at the TNEB headquarters. During the reviews, it was revealed that recent allocations and approvals by the state green energy agency were granted in undue haste and lacked transparency.

A departmental inquiry has been initiated against the concerned officials, and further action will be taken as per Electricity Board regulations.