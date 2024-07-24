Two Tiruchendur temple pilgrims killed in lorry collision near Kangeyam

CHENNAI: Two people were killed and two others injured in a collision between a car and a lorry near Kangeyam in Tiruppur district on Wednesday.

The victims were identified as Periyasamy (56), and his relatives Anjali Priya (26), Sivakumar, (28), and Baby (45), residents of Semmozhi Countan Valasu area in Alambadi near Kangeyam.

When they were returning home from a trip to the Tiruchendur temple, their car was struck by a lorry, at Nochipalayam near Pedgur.

The collision resulted in severe injuries to all four individuals. They were rushed to Dharapuram Government Hospital where doctors pronounced Periyasamy and Anjali Priya as dead.

Sivakumar and Baby are currently receiving treatment at a private hospital in Coimbatore.