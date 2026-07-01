Two-time Sahitya Akademi awardee Puviyarasu laid to rest in Coimbatore

Widely regarded as one of Tamil's foremost literary figures, he was celebrated for his original poetry and his acclaimed translations, which introduced Tamil readers to the works of leading world poets.

He received the Sahitya Akademi Award in 2007 for his poem Puratchikaran, which is the translation of Kazi Nazrul Islam’s The Rebel. In 2010, he won the prestigious award again for his poetry collection Kaiyoppam. He was one of the founders of the short-lived Vanambadi literary movement.

Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay expressed condolences over the poet's demise and announced that the state government would accord full state honours at his funeral.

Tributes also poured in from several political leaders, including DMK president MK Stalin, besides writers, literary organisations and admirers from across the State, who hailed Puviyarasu's enduring contribution to Tamil literature.