Begin typing your search...

Two tiger cubs found dead at Segur in MTR

Though a post mortem was done on the carcass of the animals on Thursday, the veterinarians could not ascertain the exact reason for their death.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|17 Aug 2023 9:47 PM GMT
Two tiger cubs found dead at Segur in MTR
X
Carcass of one of the two tiger cubs found in the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

COIMBATORE: Two tiger cubs were spotted dead at Segur forest range in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) on Wednesday.

Though a post mortem was done on the carcass of the animals on Thursday, the veterinarians could not ascertain the exact reason for their death.

“There are no external injuries on both the cubs suggesting that they did not die out of a possible attack by any other carnivore. They also did not die due to poisoning,” said a forest department official.

The tiger cubs were spotted dead during a routine patrol by the front line team of the forest department on Wednesday.

“Both the cubs were barely two weeks old and their gender could not be known as they are too young. One of the carcasses had decayed completely as it is suspected to have died a few days ago, while the other had died a day ago,” said a forest department staff.

Samples from both the cubs were sent for a laboratory analysis. After post mortem, the carcasses of the animals were burnt as per National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) guidelines.

Tamil NaduTiger cubsMTRMudumalai Tiger Reserve
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X