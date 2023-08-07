Begin typing your search...

Two Tamil Nadu students drown at Walayar Dam

The deceased were identified as Shanmukham (19) from Namakkal, and Tirupathi (18) from Pollachi, both students of Dhanalakshmi Srinivasan College of Engineering, Coimbatore.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|7 Aug 2023 12:20 AM GMT
Two Tamil Nadu students drown at Walayar Dam
X

Representative image (File)

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

PALAKKAD: Two Tamil Nadu engineering students who went missing in the waters of the Walayar Dam here on Sunday have been found dead.

The deceased were identified as Shanmukham (19) from Namakkal, and Tirupathi (18) from Pollachi, both students of Dhanalakshmi Srinivasan College of Engineering, Coimbatore.

Three students from the eight-member group were swept away in the water. One of the students was rescued by the local residents.

tamil nadu studentsengineering studentsstudentsTamil NaduWalayar Dam
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X
    X