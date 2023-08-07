Two Tamil Nadu students drown at Walayar Dam

PALAKKAD: Two Tamil Nadu engineering students who went missing in the waters of the Walayar Dam here on Sunday have been found dead.

The deceased were identified as Shanmukham (19) from Namakkal, and Tirupathi (18) from Pollachi, both students of Dhanalakshmi Srinivasan College of Engineering, Coimbatore.

Three students from the eight-member group were swept away in the water. One of the students was rescued by the local residents.