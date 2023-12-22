Two surrender in court, 4 others held in Hosur double murder case

COIMBATORE: Two persons surrendered before a court in Palacode in Dharmapuri on Thursday, while three others accompanying them were arrested by police in connection with the double murder in Hosur in Krishnagiri district.

S Farhat and D Siva were hacked to death, while their accomplice Prakash managed to escape the brutal attack in Parvathi Nagar in Hosur on Wednesday.

The Hosur Town police booked some identifiable assailants.

Meanwhile, five persons identified by police as Nawaz, 37, Umesh alias Mubarak, 26, Habith, 24, Abu, 24, and Nizam, 24 arrived at the court to surrender.

The magistrate remanded only Nawaz and Habith, who were named as accused in police FIR, while others were asked to appear in Hosur court.