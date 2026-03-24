Two succumb after fainting in Tiruchy

Similarly, Malleswari (72), a resident of Chengalpattu who had some complications due to ageing, was sent to Tiruchy, where one of her daughters resides.

However, Malleswari, who had forgotten the place of her daughter, went to the Vekkaliamman temple in Woraiyur and was waiting there. Suddenly, she fainted, and soon, the passersby took the mobile phone from her bag and passed on the information to her family members.

On information, her daughter came to the spot and took her to the Tiruchy GH. But doctors declared her dead. Woraiyur police are investigating.