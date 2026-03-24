Two succumb after fainting in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: Two persons fainted and died in Tiruchy in two separate incidents on Tuesday.
It is said that Sathish Kumar (45), a resident of Tharanallur in Tiruchy, was said to have some respiratory problems and on Monday afternoon, while he was walking along the road, he had reportedly fainted and soon, the passersby rushed him to Tiruchy Government Hospital, where he succumbed in the wee hours of Tuesday.
Fort Police registered a case and are investigating.
Similarly, Malleswari (72), a resident of Chengalpattu who had some complications due to ageing, was sent to Tiruchy, where one of her daughters resides.
However, Malleswari, who had forgotten the place of her daughter, went to the Vekkaliamman temple in Woraiyur and was waiting there. Suddenly, she fainted, and soon, the passersby took the mobile phone from her bag and passed on the information to her family members.
On information, her daughter came to the spot and took her to the Tiruchy GH. But doctors declared her dead. Woraiyur police are investigating.