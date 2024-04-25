Two students from Tamil Nadu secure 100% score in JEE mains

CHENNAI: As the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE -- Main) - 2024 results were declared on Wednesday late night, two students from Tamil Nadu were able to get into the 56 toppers, who secured 100% marks.

Mukunth Prathish S and N Shriram have also secured top positions respectively in the Tamil Nadu level.

For Academic Session 2024-25, National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the JEE (Main) – 2024 in two sessions such as in January 2024 and in April 2024.

Accordingly, Mukunth Prathish received 100 NTA score in paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.) and secured 11th position in the overall ranking.

Even Shriram, who also secured 100%, was placed in 55th position in the overall ranking.

The NTA percentage is not the same compared to the marks obtained by the candidates.

NTA sources said that the scores would vary from candidate to candidate depending on their number of attempts to the exams and depending on their performance in multiple papers.

The JEE main was held in 13 languages such as Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

JEE main is a national-level entrance examination for admission to engineering (BE/BTech), Architecture (BArch) courses at the UG level.

JEE Main-qualified candidates are eligible to participate in the admission and counselling of the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and other government-funded technical institutions.