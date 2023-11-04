Two struck dead by lightning, six others injured in Madurai

MADURAI: Two persons were struck dead by lightning near Keeranur under the limits of Melur police in Madurai district on Friday evening. Six others suffered injuries in a thunderstorm in the area.

The victims have been identified as Selva (23) and Agniraj (25), sources said.

The incident occured around 4.30 p.m., when the two victims took shelter under a tree from the rain while they were on a funeral procession to cemetery at Keeranur.

Those injured were rushed to Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai, sources said.