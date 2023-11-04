Begin typing your search...

Two struck dead by lightning, six others injured in Madurai

The victims have been identified as Selva (23) and Agniraj (25), sources said.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|3 Nov 2023 10:00 PM GMT  ( Updated:2023-11-03 22:00:55.0  )
Two struck dead by lightning, six others injured in Madurai
X

Representative Image

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

MADURAI: Two persons were struck dead by lightning near Keeranur under the limits of Melur police in Madurai district on Friday evening. Six others suffered injuries in a thunderstorm in the area.

The victims have been identified as Selva (23) and Agniraj (25), sources said.

The incident occured around 4.30 p.m., when the two victims took shelter under a tree from the rain while they were on a funeral procession to cemetery at Keeranur.

Those injured were rushed to Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai, sources said.

Tamil NadupersonsKeeranur policeMelur policeMadurai districtThunderstorm
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X