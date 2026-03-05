Two Sri Lankan fishermen detained in Indian waters

They told officials that they had left Kankesanthurai on February 28 in the plastic boat for fishing. However, the boat’s engine developed a fault while they were retrieving fishing nets at sea.

The fishermen said they had been stranded at sea for nearly five days, drifting due to sea currents and strong winds before inadvertently entering Indian waters.

A search of the boat by the Coast Guard revealed that it contained only the engine and no other materials.