Two sloth bears spotted in Collector’s camp office premises in the Nilgiris

COIMBATORE: The CCTV footage of two sloth bears wandering around in the Collector’s camp office premises in the Nilgiris has triggered panic.



The two bears made their way into the premises of the Collector’s camp office on Monday night and wandered around for a while before retreating into the forest area.

The animals were caught on camera in CCTV fixed on the premises.

As the footage went viral on social media, a team led by Ooty Forest Range Officer Sasi Kumar began to monitor the movement of sloth bears.

Over the last few months, the locals claimed that sloth bears and leopards are frequenting the area, where prominent buildings like the Tamizhagam guest house and Collector’s camp office are located.