Two shopkeepers held for hoarding and selling gutka in Perambalur

TIRUCHY: Two who hoarded gutka in their shops were arrested in Perambalur on Saturday. The police arrested them after a tip off about the free availability of the banned substance-across the district. Perambalur SP C Shyamaladevi had ordered to intensify raids. Special teams were formed to conduct surprise raids.

On Friday night, a team led by the inspector Saravana Kumar found Sankar (51), owner of Sankar stores in Valikandapuram, for hoarding bags of banned gutka. Another owner in Gopal bazaar, Sakkarapani (49), was also arrested selling gutka. The police arrested the duo and seized around 15 kg of the banned stuff. They were produced before the court and remanded under judicial custody.